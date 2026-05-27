KSAT crews, viewers capture stalled and submerged vehicles, lightning strikes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As heavy rain moved through San Antonio Tuesday night, KSAT crews and viewers captured video of stalled, submerged vehicles on area roadways and lightning strikes.

While a Tornado threat is over for San Antonio, flooding may continue until Wednesday morning commute.

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A KSAT crew captured vehicles submerged on Ninth Street near downtown San Antonio.

KSAT Weather Authority meteorologist Justin Horne captured video of a lightning strike that ignited a tank battery fire east of Pearsall on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the full video below:

KSAT Connect users also shared videos of lightning strikes and flooded areas Tuesday night.

Auntie Lou Quite a lightning show here on the Westside. 50 minutes ago 0 Edgewood