KSAT crews, viewers capture stalled and submerged vehicles, lightning strikes in San Antonio SAN ANTONIO – As heavy rain moved through San Antonio Tuesday night, KSAT crews and viewers captured video of stalled, submerged vehicles on area roadways and lightning strikes.
While a Tornado threat is over for San Antonio, flooding may continue until Wednesday morning commute.
>> Click here for the latest forecast
A KSAT crew captured vehicles submerged on Ninth Street near downtown San Antonio.
KSAT Weather Authority meteorologist Justin Horne captured video of a lightning strike that ignited a tank battery fire east of Pearsall on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the full video below:
KSAT Connect users also shared videos of lightning strikes and flooded areas Tuesday night.
Auntie Lou
Quite a lightning show here on the Westside.
zavier
lighting display in San Antonio
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About the Authors Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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