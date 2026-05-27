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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT crews, viewers capture stalled and submerged vehicles, lightning strikes in San Antonio

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – As heavy rain moved through San Antonio Tuesday night, KSAT crews and viewers captured video of stalled, submerged vehicles on area roadways and lightning strikes.

While a Tornado threat is over for San Antonio, flooding may continue until Wednesday morning commute.

>> Click here for the latest forecast

A KSAT crew captured vehicles submerged on Ninth Street near downtown San Antonio.

KSAT Weather Authority meteorologist Justin Horne captured video of a lightning strike that ignited a tank battery fire east of Pearsall on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the full video below:

KSAT Connect users also shared videos of lightning strikes and flooded areas Tuesday night.

Samantha Jaeschke

Insane lightning strikes

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San Antonio
Auntie Lou

Quite a lightning show here on the Westside.

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Edgewood
zavier

lighting display in San Antonio

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Northeast Side
Got a swimming pool whether I want it or not!
Auntie Lou

Got a swimming pool whether I want it or not!

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Edgewood
Maddi
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Von Ormy
Maddi
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Von Ormy

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