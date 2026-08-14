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Local News

Woman, dog dead after being struck by vehicle on West Side, San Antonio police say

Officers responded to the crash around 11:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of West Military Drive

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured and a dog was killed after they were struck by a driver on Marbach Road. (KSAT-12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and a dog died Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of West Military Drive, which is located near Marbach Road.

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Upon arrival, officers said they found the woman, 52, and the dog injured.

The woman had attempted to cross Marbach Road without using a crosswalk when an eastbound driver struck her and the dog, SAPD said.

Police said the woman was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

The dog, which suffered unknown injuries, was fatally shot by police officers due to its condition, police said.

It’s unclear if the driver, a man in his 60s, suffered any injuries. Police told KSAT he isn’t facing any charges at this time.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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