Major weekend traffic closures planned for Loop 1604 near The Rim, Interstate 35 on Northeast Side

A TxDOT animation of the Interstate 10-Loop 1604 interchange closure scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the city’s far Northwest Side should expect overnight lane and ramp closures this weekend as crews build bridges for the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

TxDOT said the weekend nightly closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. The work will affect the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange area.

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The planned closures include:

The right lane on eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes from La Cantera Parkway to the entrance ramp before Valero Way.

The eastbound Loop 1604 exit to Valero Way/Vance Jackson Road.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 main lanes at the interchange.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 frontage roads at the interchange.

All flyovers at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange will remain open, TxDOT said. Drivers should follow detour signs.

TxDOT said the weekend nightly closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. The work will affect the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange area. (TxDOT)

Work on Interstate 35

Additional impacts are expected on the Northeast Side as part of the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion Program with lane reductions planned this weekend and into next week.

TxDOT said I-35 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between the southbound Loop 410 exit ramp and the Brooke Army Medical Center exit ramp continuously from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Further nightly reductions are planned 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 17, through Friday, Aug. 21:

I-35 northbound reduced to one lane between North Walters Street and Petroleum Drive.

I-35 southbound reduced to one lane between Petroleum Drive and North Walters Street.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time, TxDOT said. All closures are subject to change and weather conditions.