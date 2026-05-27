The Chicks to perform in San Antonio twice this fall on 20th anniversary tour

FILE - Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Chicks are hitting the road in fall 2026, and San Antonio is on the list — twice.

The trio will bring their “Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour” to the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

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The tour celebrates two decades of “Taking the Long Way,” the studio album that topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned The Chicks five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

For the first time, The Chicks — Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — will perform the album in its entirety before closing each night with fan-favorite hits.

Fans can receive early access through The Chicks Artist Presale, which begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

To participate, fans must sign up at signup.livenation.com/thechicks by Sunday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

No presale code is needed; access is tied to each fan’s account.

General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at thechicks.com/tour.

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