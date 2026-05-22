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Local News

Mission Marquee Plaza keeps San Antonio movie tradition alive with free outdoor film series

Looking for a free night out in San Antonio? Mission Marquee Plaza’s film series is happening now through November

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The historic venue, once known as the Mission Drive-In Theater, is hosting its annual family film series complete with free admission, free parking, complimentary popcorn and live entertainment before each film.

The Mission Drive-In Theater first opened in 1948 and still uses its original movie screen for outdoor screenings — adding a nostalgic touch for longtime San Antonio residents.

The large outdoor lawn gives families plenty of room to spread out with blankets and chairs before the movie starts at dusk. Visitors are also allowed to bring their own snacks and drinks. Glass containers, however, are prohibited.

Free popcorn is provided courtesy of H-E-B, and food trucks are also available on-site during events.

The plaza is designed to be family-friendly, offering space for children to play, pet-friendly accommodations, restrooms and free Wi-Fi access.

Before the movie begins, visitors can also enjoy free entertainment on the venue’s large stage.

The next scheduled movie screening is “Zootopia 2” on Saturday, June 6.

A full schedule of upcoming films and events can be found here.

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