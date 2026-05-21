HEB gives out groceries, Spurs tickets to surprised shoppers on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Don’t forget to pick up the milk at the store, or maybe some Spurs tickets.

HEB, in partnership with the San Antonio Spurs, surprised customers with free groceries and playoff tickets at three locations Thursday.

At the McCreless HEB near South New Braunfels Avenue and I-37, some shoppers even had Spurs legend Sean Elliott scanning their groceries.

Tiara Harris said she had coincidentally been shopping for a Spurs watch party when she got $170 worth of groceries free.

“We was having a little cookout, and a Spurs player ended up paying for our groceries for the party,” she said.

Elliott told reporters it wasn’t him personally that did it, but rather the Spurs organization. Still, he said it was “amazing” to be able to hand people their groceries for free.

“I had a couple people tell me that it’s been hard for them lately, and it was a nice surprise, and you know it’s just a great feeling to make somebody’s day like that,” he said.

Other shoppers got a pair of the hottest tickets in town. Now tied 1-1 with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, the Spurs are returning home Friday for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

It’s the first time since 2017 the Spurs have gotten this far in the playoffs, and tickets are priced at a premium. The cheapest Game 3 tickets on Ticketmaster Thursday afternoon were $337, while Game 4 tickets were running a minimum of $359.

But a mix of HEB and Spurs personnel sought out lucky shoppers in Spurs gear at the McCreless HEB to give them tickets to one of the games for free.

“There’s no way,” Christian Flores said, grabbing his head, as his wife, Cheyeane Zurita, covered her mouth at the news they’d be getting tickets to Sunday’s game. “I’m going to cry right now.”

The couple said they have been to a Spurs game before, but never to the playoffs. They had talked about going to at least one this year, though, and Zurita said she had been looking at ticket prices every day.

“And I’m like, regular price is this? Oh my gosh, resale is this? What are we talking about? We gotta take out a loan,” she laughed.

Not anymore, they don’t.

An HEB spokeswoman said they’ve done similar promotions before, but this is the first time this season for the playoffs.