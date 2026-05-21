Tobin Park visitors call for better lighting after woman reports possible sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a possible sexual assault after a woman was found without clothes and suffering some facial injuries at the Tobin Park Trailhead on the Northeast Side.

The woman was returning to her apartment just before 11 p.m. Monday after walking to a nearby gas station at Loop 410 and Starcrest Drive, according to the San Antonio Police Department. She used the trailhead as a shortcut home.

She told officers she woke up Wednesday morning in the park, the department said. It’s unclear what happened during the incident.

The incident has prompted visitors to Tobin Park to call for improved lighting along the trailhead, which some say can get pretty dark at night.

“I do recommend a little bit of lighting in the back because it’s all woods back there,” visitor Ireana Kelly said. “All parks need to have better safety for everyone.”

“There is no lights out here,” visitor Mike Thompson said, “but also you want to be mindful.”

“I would love to see more lighting out here,” visitor Josh Poston said. “I probably will come out for an evening walk if there was.”

KSAT reached out to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to find out what factors determine new additions to parks, particularly lighting, but has not yet heard back.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

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