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Local News

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga to join Spurs fans ahead of Game 3 against OKC Thunder

KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ernie will be live from The Rock at La Cantera at 7 p.m. Friday.

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The excitement will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Tipoff for Game 3 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The series is tied 1-1 after the Thunder beat the Spurs 122-113 Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face either the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Finals.

More Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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