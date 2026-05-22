KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga to join Spurs fans ahead of Game 3 against OKC Thunder
KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ernie will be live from The Rock at La Cantera at 7 p.m. Friday.
The excitement will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
Tipoff for Game 3 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The series is tied 1-1 after the Thunder beat the Spurs 122-113 Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face either the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Finals.
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About the Authors
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.