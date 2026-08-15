2 children ejected in U.S. 281 crash that closed northbound lanes for hours, police say

Paramedics responded after three people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 281 on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Two children were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department, which closed northbound U.S. Highway 281 near Bitters Road.

Police said a vehicle traveling on the frontage road entered the highway and struck a black pickup truck, sending it spinning. The truck was then hit by another vehicle, causing it to roll over and ejecting two children.

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Two children were ejected from a pickup truck that was hit during a crash on U.S. Highway 281 on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (KSAT 12)

A 15-year-old’s ankle was broken, police said, and an 11-year-old was transported to the hospital with unspecified life-threatening injuries. The 11-year-old’s condition has since improved to non-life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 281 on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (KSAT 12)

The driver of the vehicle that initiated the crash remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, SAPD said.

The highway was expected to remain closed until around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.