2 children ejected in U.S. 281 crash that closed northbound lanes for hours, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two children were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department, which closed northbound U.S. Highway 281 near Bitters Road.
Police said a vehicle traveling on the frontage road entered the highway and struck a black pickup truck, sending it spinning. The truck was then hit by another vehicle, causing it to roll over and ejecting two children.
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A 15-year-old’s ankle was broken, police said, and an 11-year-old was transported to the hospital with unspecified life-threatening injuries. The 11-year-old’s condition has since improved to non-life-threatening.
The driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
The driver of the vehicle that initiated the crash remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, SAPD said.
The highway was expected to remain closed until around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.