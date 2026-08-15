After fatal crash, Stone Oak residents say speeding along Hardy Oak Boulevard is common

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash in Stone Oak was not a surprise for some neighbors along Hardy Oak Boulevard, who say speeding is common.

On Aug. 3, San Antonio police said 19-year-old Jaqueline Flores was going 87 mph in a 40-mph zone when she hit driver Valerie Keeney, 64.

Jeannie Wilkins Bisesi told KSAT she has four kids learning to drive and has even more concerns after her son got into a wreck on Hardy Oak Boulevard.

“Had I known how much, how often cars speed on Hardy Oak, I probably wouldn’t have chosen that house to live there,” she said.

KSAT tracked drivers around 5 p.m. Friday with a speed gun and found most drivers were going at or near the speed limit, but some cars reached speeds of 53 mph.

Richard Wallner, who lives in the area, told KSAT his concerns, especially with Jose M. Lopez Middle School and Hardy Oak Elementary School in the area.

“They tend to come over that rise really quickly and ignore the fact that there’s a school right there. There’s two schools in this area,” Wallner said.

Wilkins Bisesi mentioned several neighborhoods along Wilderness Oak have an added safety measure: a four-way stop.

She said it could be a simple fix to her neighborhood, Mesa Verde, near Hardy Oak Boulevard and Sable Canyon Road, where that fatal crash occurred.

“Hardy Oak is the last roadway in Stone Oak where we want to be speeding,” she said. “There’s retirement homes, there’s schools, there are neighborhoods full of children.”

Fatal crash

Officers responded to the Aug. 3 crash around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Hardy Oak Boulevard and Sable Canyon.

Keeney attempted to exit a neighborhood and travel southbound on Hardy Oak Boulevard, according to authorities.

However, Keeney disregarded a stop sign, and Flores, who was traveling northbound, crashed into her, police said.

The collision caused Keeney to be trapped in her vehicle before she later died from her injuries.

Flores has been charged with manslaughter, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT. Further investigation and witness statements revealed that Flores didn’t possess a driver’s license at the time of the crash and was driving over twice the posted speed limit, the affidavit states.

Flores’ next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, according to jail records.

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