Could San Antonio's budget increase Fiesta costs?

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s proposed budget includes a plan to recover more of the money it spends on police during Fiesta, possibly leading to higher costs for Fiesta goers.

The city has been trying to close a projected $158 million budget gap over the next two years. Staff presented a draft FY 2027 budget Thursday with a mix of higher property taxes, budget cuts, and numerous increased fees and other revenues.

That includes a plan to recover half its police expenses from major Fiesta events, $710,800 each year. That includes the River Parade, Battle of Flowers, Fiesta Flambeau, Market Square, and Taste of New Orleans.

“I heard loud and clear from the council in the springtime and the early summer that that was something that they wanted to see, if we could recover additional expenses,” City Manager Erik Walsh told reporters.

Walsh said city staff have met with the Fiesta San Antonio Commission about the idea. The group’s president, Jim Mery, indicated in an emailed statement on Friday that the costs could be passed onto people at the events.

“Any additional expenses that are borne by the Fiesta Commission and its participating member organizations will ultimately reduce the capacity for the Fiesta Commission to support the San Antonio Area non-profit community, and it may result in higher ticket, food and beverage prices during the 11-day celebration of San Antonio’s diverse heritage, culture and spirit,” he said.

City staff say San Antonio spends about $3.5 million more on Fiesta than it takes in, though that covers all services, not only police.

While the city already collects some revenue from Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square through beverage commissions, City Budget Director Freddy Martinez said there’s no cost recovery at events like the Battle of Flowers or Fiesta Flambeau parades.

A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA), organized by the Conservation Society of San Antonio, is the only event for which the city is fully reimbursed, staff said.

The group’s president and CEO, Betty Bueché, told KSAT they are required to hire off-duty San Antonio Police Department officers for the four-night event, and paid SAPD more than $383,000 this year.

It’s one of the event’s biggest expenses, she said, and believes events that haven’t been paying for the officers in the past will have to recalibrate their budgets.

“Somebody has to pay for it. And I think that the city is looking for a solution. This is one that they have proposed,” Bueché said. “And I think it’s very much up to the citizens to decide. Where do you want to pay for it? Do you want to for it in your taxes or do you want to pay for it in ticket prices?”

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has suggested the city try recovering more than half its costs. At Thursday’s budget discussion, she appeared to contrast some of the proposed cuts with what was left in the budget.

“I mean, if we’re looking at cutting a maternal mortality pilot, why then would we only be reducing our Fiesta costs by 50%?” she said.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a final budget on Sep. 17.

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