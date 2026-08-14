Body camera video shows SAPD officers fatally shooting man accused of pointing gun at them

The body-worn camera video in this story shows San Antonio Police Department officers shooting a suspect during pursuit. Viewer discretion is advised.

SAN ANTONIO – Newly released footage shows San Antonio police officers fatally shooting a man during a July 16 pursuit after he allegedly pointed a handgun in their direction.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Hammond Avenue, near South New Braunfels and Rigsby avenues.

San Antonio Police Department Acting Chief Jesse Salame said a probationary officer and a field training officer noticed a “suspicious” bicyclist, later identified as Andrew Davila Jr., 52, and attempted to stop him. However, Salame said Davila fled.

The video released Friday, which is more than 2 minutes long, starts at 2:18 a.m. the day of the shooting with footage from an SAPD unit as it approaches Davila. The vehicle comes to a stop, and Davila flees on the bike.

Watch the full video below:

The video then cuts to 2:22 a.m., with the SAPD unit pursuing Davila through a neighborhood. Davila is seen bumping into a traffic cone in the process.

SAPD said additional officers responded to assist with the investigation.

The SAPD unit then appears to bump into Davila, who falls off the bike in the front yard of a home. The video shows at least three officers pointing their firearms at Davila, who is seen holding a handgun as he stays on the ground.

The video cuts again to body-worn camera footage from the officer driving the SAPD unit.

“Get on the ground, get on the f------ ground right now,” an officer is heard yelling. Davila is also heard shouting.

“Gun, drop the f------ gun,” an officer says in the video as they surround Davila.

At least one officer can be seen in the video firing his gun at Davila as multiple gunshots are heard.

In a narrated version of the video, SAPD said an “unknown item” was struck by the gunfire, causing a small fire that can be seen in the video.

The video cuts a last time to an evidence marker showing the weapon Davila had during his encounter with officers.

Davila was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from gunshot wounds, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office, and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to Salame, four of the five responding officers fired shots at Davila.

The department identified the following officers who police said fired their weapons:

Thomas Smith, 20 years of service

Reed Butler, more than 8 years of service

Felix Rodriguez, 2 years of service

Kenneth Hernandez, less than 2 years of service

All were placed on administrative duty.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the shooting, according to SAPD.

SAPD said its shooting team and internal affairs unit will conduct separate investigations. Upon completion, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will review the findings of both reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

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