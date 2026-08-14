Robert Earl Keen brings Fan Appreciation Day back to Floore’s Country Store in Helotes

SAN ANTONIO – For Robert Earl Keen, Labor Day weekend at John T. Floore’s Country Store has become more than another concert.

It is a homecoming, a reunion with friends and a chance to give something back to the fans who have supported him for decades.

Keen is preparing for the fifth year of his Fan Appreciation Day, a free Labor Day concert he began in 2022.

Keen told KSAT that Floore’s holds a special place in his career — dating back to the early 1990s — when he had to convince the venue to give his style of music a chance.

Keen recalled getting a Sunday afternoon slot and drawing roughly 1,500 people. After that, Keen became a regular at the historic Helotes dance hall, performing several times a year.

Years later, Keen said the idea for Fan Appreciation Day came after hearing musicians repeatedly thank their fans during interviews.

“I got where I was yelling at my radio going, ‘Well, what are you doing for your fans?’ And then I thought, ‘What am I doing for my fans?’” Keen said.

The answer: a free concert. Because Floore’s has limited capacity, Keen said approximately 3,500 tickets are distributed through a random lottery.

Keen also personally builds the lineup with artists he enjoys. He described the event as a showcase for the broad world of Americana music — from traditional country to rock, pop and blues influences.

Keen hopes other musicians will consider doing something similar for their supporters.

“I think artists can afford to get out there and really do something palpable,” Keen said.

Keen also said he does not expect his tradition to end anytime soon.

“If I retired again, I’d still do Fan Appreciation Day,” Keen said.

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