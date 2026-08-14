Japanese restaurant concept expands to Pearl with spring opening

SAN ANTONIO – A Japanese restaurant concept is expanding to Pearl.

Dallas-based Nori Handroll Bar plans to make its San Antonio debut within Pearl’s Coopers Row apartment complex at 1118 E. Elmira St. The restaurant is slated to open in the spring.

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Chef and owner Deukbok Cha will lead Nori Handroll Bar’s team. The concept, which got its start in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood in 2018, specializes in made-to-order temaki and Japanese small plates.

“Pearl has such an incredible food culture, and it’s exactly the kind of place we want to be a part of. We want to create a gathering place where people can stop in for fresh handrolls and Japanese-Korean flavors that are simple, approachable and genuinely delicious. We’re excited to become part of the neighborhood and share what we do with San Antonio,” he said.

The apartment complex is an Oxbow Development Group project. (Gabe Hernandez/SABJ)

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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