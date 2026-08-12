Oxbow plans 10 new buildings at Pearl for retail expansion

Pearl's entrance in mid-April. Avenue A will change significantly as part of the coming retail development.

SAN ANTONIO – More details are emerging on the coming retail expansion at Pearl.

Oxbow Development Group, the real estate development arm of Pearl owner Silver Ventures, has submitted plans to the city for 10 new retail buildings on either side of Avenue A.

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Along with completely new builds, the firm is seeking permission to demolish a vacant industrial building at 250 E. Grayson St., which is designated a historic landmark in the city’s registry.

The building that once housed a bike shop at 300 E. Grayson will also be demolished.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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