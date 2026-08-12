Man accused in dismissed Bexar County domestic violence case faces new family violence charge

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man accused of attacking and strangling a Bexar County woman in a felony domestic violence case that was dismissed in July is now facing a new family violence-related charge involving another woman.

David Wayne Lamb is charged with misdemeanor terroristic threat of family. Court records show an active warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is listed as a fugitive.

The new charge stems from an alleged incident on Aug. 7, 2024, involving another woman.

KSAT obtained the San Antonio Police Department report from that case. According to the report, Lamb allegedly harassed the woman and sent text messages threatening to shoot up locations where he knew she would be.

SAPD told KSAT the case was submitted to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review in 2024. The case was not filed at that time.

During that period, Lamb was arrested in 2025 in connection with the felony strangulation case involving Claudia Romero.

Romero told police Lamb attacked and strangled her in November. The case was dismissed by the DA’s Office in July.

When KSAT first reported Romero’s story, Lamb’s name was not included because he was no longer facing a criminal charge in that case.

Now, court records show Lamb is facing the new misdemeanor charge stemming from the 2024 incident.

Court records also show protective orders have been issued against Lamb involving three different women.

KSAT asked the DA’s Office why the 2024 case was not filed when SAPD submitted it for review.

In an email, the DA’s Office said, “The case is pending in their office and are unable to provide further comments or details at this time.”

Lamb remains wanted on the active warrant.

The new charge raises questions about why the 2024 case was not filed before the alleged attack on Romero in November 2025.

KSAT will continue following the case.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also: