🥵100° today, tropics get active

AUGUST HEAT: Temps will be running a few degrees above average
FRIDAY: Very small rain chance, mainly along Rio Grande
ACTIVE TROPICS: A tropical depression may develop soon
FORECAST
AUGUST HEAT
In typical August form, we’ll be running hot over the next two weeks. Today, highs will be near 100°. The heat index will rise to 100-105°.
SMALL SHOT AT RAIN FRIDAY
On Friday, a small disturbance will move north along the Rio Grande. This could stir up a shower or two, but San Antonio’s rain chances will stay below 20%.
ACTIVE ATLANTIC
The tropics are getting active. Two systems have taken shape in the Atlantic, one which could become a tropical depression soon. Currently, it’s forecast to move west, reaching the windward islands by the weekend. It’s still too early to tell where it will move beyond that.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.