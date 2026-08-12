🥵100° today, tropics get active

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AUGUST HEAT: Temps will be running a few degrees above average

FRIDAY: Very small rain chance, mainly along Rio Grande

ACTIVE TROPICS: A tropical depression may develop soon

FORECAST

AUGUST HEAT

In typical August form, we’ll be running hot over the next two weeks. Today, highs will be near 100°. The heat index will rise to 100-105°.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SMALL SHOT AT RAIN FRIDAY

On Friday, a small disturbance will move north along the Rio Grande. This could stir up a shower or two, but San Antonio’s rain chances will stay below 20%.

A small disturbance may kick up a few showers on Friday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ACTIVE ATLANTIC

The tropics are getting active. Two systems have taken shape in the Atlantic, one which could become a tropical depression soon. Currently, it’s forecast to move west, reaching the windward islands by the weekend. It’s still too early to tell where it will move beyond that.

Forecast for developing tropical wave (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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