Affidavit: Occupational therapist arrested, accused of sexually abusing child patient with autism

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio occupational therapist was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a child patient with autism, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lewis Trudell Barber, 56, was arrested Monday and booked into the Bexar County jail on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, booking records show.

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According to the affidavit, which was also issued Monday, the victim was 12 years old when she disclosed the alleged abuse to her doctor in September 2024. The doctor reported the information to Child Protective Services.

The victim told investigators her occupational therapist, identified as Barber, had sexually abused her “at multiple places,” including at her house and another relative’s house.

The affidavit states Barber had been the victim’s therapist since she was 4 years old. The last therapy session took place Sept. 3, 2024.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Barber was employed by Aveanna Healthcare, where he provided outpatient therapy services, according to the affidavit. KSAT has reached out to Aveanna Healthcare for comment.

According to the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy, Barber’s certification was suspended on July 26, 2025.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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