Boerne heads to Little League World Series after judge dissolves temporary restraining order

The Boerne Little League team celebrated as Southwest regional champions after defeating the team from Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. The win, according to Little League International on Monday, vaulted Boerne into the 2026 Little League World Series.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: A Waco-area judge dissolved a temporary restraining order Tuesday that initially put Boerne’s bid to the 2026 Little League World Series on pause.

Judge Ryan Pena, who presides over McLennan County’s 414th District Court, issued the update in a filing made at 4:03 p.m., a McLennan County District Clerk’s Office official told KSAT.

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Tuesday afternoon’s filing went into effect immediately, the official said.

Due to Pena’s new ruling, Boerne will represent the Southwest region at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

KSAT reached out to Boerne Little League board president Jacob Myers for a comment on Pena’s ruling but has yet to hear back.

Below is the original story that was last updated at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.

1:05 p.m. — A day after celebrating on the field, the Boerne Little League baseball team said it plans to compete in the 2026 Little League World Series despite twists and turns off the field.

Boerne received stellar pitching to defeat the Ascension Parish team from Gonzales, Louisiana, 4-1 Monday in Waco.

Approximately an hour before Monday’s game, Little League International announced that the team from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was disqualified from competition after using an ineligible player. Before Monday, Tulsa qualified for the Southwest regional title game.

Tulsa’s disqualification meant the Boerne-Ascension Parish game became the de facto regional title game.

After Boerne’s win, a Waco-area district judge granted a temporary restraining order against Little League International, which included the Tulsa Little League team’s reinstatement into the Southwest regional bracket.

Tulsa station KOTV first obtained the news release that announced the temporary restraining order.

In the release, Judge Ryan Pena in McLennan County’s 414th District Court also ordered the Tulsa team to face Boerne in what was originally scheduled to be the Southwest regional title game at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Waco.

Boerne’s response

Boerne Little League board president Jacob Myers told KSAT in a phone interview late Tuesday morning that he had yet to hear an update from Little League International about any schedule changes for the Boerne team.

By virtue of the win, Myers said Boerne was “declared (Southwest region) champions Monday and intend to head to (Williamsport), Pennsylvania.”

In a social media post made following Boerne’s victory, Little League International declared, “The Boerne boys are back!”

The Boerne boys are back! pic.twitter.com/5mj8qZesGa — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 10, 2026

“We’re proud of our team and coaches,” Myers said. “This is not to diminish the work they put in. We’re focusing on the next steps forward.”

KSAT also reached out to the Little League’s Southwest regional headquarters, which is based in Waco, and to Little League International’s headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for comment on Pena’s ruling.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither entity has responded to KSAT’s requests.

The 2026 Little League World Series begins Aug. 19 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

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