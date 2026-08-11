DPS: Man with active warrant attempts to flee troopers, causes four-vehicle crash downtown

The pursuit continued up South Flores Street and ended at the East César E Chávez Boulevard intersection. DPS said the man ran a red light and crashed into three vehicles.

SAN ANTONIO – A man with an active parole warrant was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday at a downtown intersection, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East César E Chávez Boulevard and South Flores Street, a DPS preliminary report states.

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A DPS anti-gang trooper attempted a traffic stop on a white BMW near the intersection of Mitchell Street and South Flores Street.

According to the report, the BMW driver briefly pulled over to drop off a woman before evading northbound on South Flores Street.

In the pursuit, DPS said the BMW driver side-swiped a vehicle and disregarded a red light at an intersection, which contributed to the four-vehicle collision.

The BMW collided with two trucks and a Range Rover that carried a total of six people, DPS said.

Several people in the other three vehicles were treated on the scene by EMS officials. Two women in the Range Rover were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The BMW driver, a 28-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, DPS said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

“He’s got the most serious injuries; everyone else was non-life-threatening,” DPS Sergeant Orlando De Luna said.

DPS confirmed that the BMW vehicle was stolen. Troopers said the man also allegedly had methamphetamine in his pocket.

The crash remains under investigation.

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