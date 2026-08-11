SAFD firefighter arrested, placed on administrative duty, department says

Ryan Edwards, a San Antonio firefighter, was placed on administrative leave, after an assault in Comal County.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Fire Department firefighter was arrested last week and has since been placed on administrative duty, an SAFD spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Ryan Edwards, 49, was taken into custody Aug. 6 in Comal County, according to jail records.

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Edwards faces one count of assault causing bodily injury and one count of interfering with emergency request for assistance, records indicate.

Records show Edwards was released from the Comal County jail on a $6,000 bond on the same day of his arrest.

KSAT has reached out to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office for information on Edwards’ arrest but has yet to hear back.

Edwards is a 17-year veteran of SAFD, a department spokesperson said.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

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