Woman wants answers after man accused in brother’s murder released, arrested in separate crime

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A South Texas family is asking why the man accused of killing 20-year-old Martin Martinez three years ago was released from jail before being arrested again.

Nicholas Devion Sommers was arrested along with three other men after they participated in a violent home invasion in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Sommers also had an active murder warrant for the death of Martinez, BCSO said.

Nicholas Devion Sommers (Bexar County Jail)

In August 2023, deputies found Martinez’s body in northeast Bexar County with a shell casing nearby, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Authorities later located Martinez’s Toyota pickup at a nearby school and said fingerprints inside matched Sommers’.

Sommers was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and additional charges, Salazar said.

In July 2026, Sommers was arrested again along with three others — Rodney Robinson III, Nehemiah Pratt and Kentrell Guillory — for their role in a home invasion in June in northeast Bexar County. A homeowner was shot twice in the chest and survived, according to authorities. The homeowner did not press charges.

A viral video posted by BCSO shows Robinson running across lanes of traffic to flee authorities after a short pursuit following his failure to stop the car. Sommers is not on video fleeing authorities; he was in the passenger seat of the car.

Hours later, Pratt and Guillory attempted to flee an apartment complex by climbing down a balcony before troopers later arrested them, according to authorities.

‘I want his name to be remembered’

As Maria Jaquez continues to grieve the loss of Martinez, her younger brother, she said Sommers’ recent arrest has left her with more questions than answers.

“There’s no day that I don’t think about it,” Jaquez said. “I don’t think that (Sommers) deserves to be out there and get the chance to hurt somebody else, like it was in this case.”

Jaquez said her family is still coping with Martinez’s death and the loss felt by his children.

“He was loved by his family,” she said. ”He had two daughters that miss him every single day. They ask, ‘Where is Papi at?’”

On Monday, Jaquez and other family members waited for Sommers to appear in court, but the date was delayed. A prosecutor told the family the case would be pushed to a future date, in part because of Sommers’ new charges.

“We’re waiting for this trial; we’re waiting for everything to see what happened,” she said.

Jaquez said she wants accountability in her brother’s case and hopes her family will get answers in court. She said she remembers Martinez for his smile, dream of becoming a musician and the love he had for his family — including his two daughters.

“I want his name to be remembered as a person that was loved, that it’s not just another case,” Jaquez said. “This type of thing shouldn’t happen.”

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