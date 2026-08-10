Shooting that killed man, wounded mother doesn't appear random, Bexar County sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting in northeast Bexar County early Monday that killed a man and left his mother wounded does not appear to be a random act of violence, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of Waterside Drive and Crestway Road.

Salazar said the victims were riding as passengers in a car with two other people he described as family friends when someone in an SUV drove up and opened fire.

“I believe there was some sort of interaction or relationship between these folks at some point,” Salazar said during a media briefing hours later. “To empty 10 rounds into a car, to me, again speculation, but to me that indicates a high level of anger.”

The man who was killed was in his 30s, while the wounded woman, his mother, appeared to be in her 50s, Salazar said.

After the shooting, investigators questioned another passenger in the car who was not hurt. However, Salazar said, the driver of the victims’ car, a woman, disappeared.

The sheriff said detectives spent time searching the area for the driver just in case she was injured.

“At this point, we don’t believe that driver is a suspect,” Salazar said. “We’re looking to treat that person as a witness. But for whatever reason, they fled the scene.”

The sheriff said while random shootings do happen, they are rare. He indicated the signs point to this shooting being a targeted act.

The shooter was last seen driving east from the scene toward Kitty Hawk Road in a white, newer model Volvo SUV, according to Salazar.

The sheriff's office released images of a white Volvo SUV, similar to the one seen leaving the scene of the fatal shooting. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a similar vehicle, hoping to trigger some leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

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