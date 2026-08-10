SAPD identifies robbery suspect, 20, stabbed multiple times by man, 75, at North Side home

Noah James Davidson, 20, was arrested and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified an attempted burglary suspect who was arrested last month after he was stabbed multiple times by a North Side resident more than three times his age.

SAPD arrested Noah James Davidson, 20, at the scene of the July 16 attempted burglary. Court records show Davidson has been charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, which is considered a first-degree felony.

Recommended Videos

Officers were dispatched at approximately 6:15 a.m. in the 30 block of Fonthill Way, which is located near the intersection of Austin Highway and Harry Wurzbach Road.

According to SAPD’s July 16 preliminary report, investigators received multiple calls about Davidson “damaging a vehicle” and attempting to break into other homes in the area.

In an update sent Monday to KSAT, an SAPD spokesperson said Davidson attempted to get into another home when a 75-year-old man inside stabbed him multiple times in Davidson’s upper body.

It is unclear what kind of weapon the 75-year-old used to stab Davidson.

Police initially said first responders transported Davidson to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries before he was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Jail records show Davidson fulfilled his $50,000 bond six days after the July 16 attempted burglary.

At this time, it is also unclear if the resident will face any charges in connection with the stabbing. SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

According to court records, Davidson is expected to make his next court appearance on Oct. 15.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: