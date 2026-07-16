Resident, 75, stabs burglary suspect, 20, multiple times at North Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said an attempted burglary suspect was arrested after he was stabbed multiple times by a North Side resident more than three times his age early Thursday morning.

Officers responded on a burglary call at approximately 6:15 a.m. in the 30 block of Fonthill Way, which is located near the intersection of Austin Highway and Harry Wurzbach Road.

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Upon arrival, SAPD said officers apprehended the 20-year-old suspect at the scene.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, investigators received multiple calls about the 20-year-old man “damaging a vehicle” and attempting to break into other homes in the area.

After the suspect broken into the North Side home, a 75-year-old man inside the residence found him and stabbed him multiple times in the suspect’s upper body, the report states.

It is unclear what kind of weapon the resident used to stab the suspect.

Police said first responders later transported the suspect to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is also unclear if the resident will face any charges in connection with the stabbing.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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