Floodwaters sweep through Kerr County RV park, carrying off vehicles

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain falling as Becky Miller drove into Kerr County Wednesday seemed a little more than an annoyance at first.

But Miller quickly realized the severity of the weather after she arrived at her destination — Buckhorn Lake Resort.

“It just kept raining,” Miller said. “My daughter opened up the door, and it was at the bottom of our step on our trailer.”

Some people at the RV park, located near Interstate 10 and Goat Creek Road, described a wall of water suddenly swept through the resort.

Cars, SUVs and super-sized RVs all got caught up in the flow.

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After daylight Thursday, the damage was unmistakable.

Vehicles were scattered like toys across the property, with some landing in a nearby ditch or on an elevated highway bridge.

Miller, who had arrived from Montana to start a new life in Texas, said she scrambled to get out of the weather’s way.

As the floodwaters moved in, Miller and her family drove to a motel in Junction to spend the night.

They left behind another vehicle and their RV.

Later they returned to see whether they were spared by the storm.

“Our trailer is probably salvageable, with a lot of our stuff, hopefully,” Miller said. “But that’s what we’re living in. That’s my whole life right there.”

After surveying what was left of her property, Miller realized her SUV was missing.

“We don’t know where the car’s at,” Miller said. “It’s probably down the river somewhere.”

Mike Kadunc also had to search for his Jeep which had been parked near his RV.

“I don’t know how it got over there,” Kadunc said, after finding the vehicle across the road.

Kadunc said he also headed for drier ground when the waist-deep water rushed in.

“This was ten times worse than it was last year in this area,” Kadunc said.

He also happened to be visiting Kerr County in July 2025 when deadly floodwaters swept through the Hill Country.

Kadunc, who was staying at the same RV park last year, said that area was spared from any serious damage at that time.

This time around, he couldn’t believe his eyes as he took in all the damage.

In addition to carrying off cars, the floodwaters also uprooted trees, knocked down fences and caused streets to buckle inside the resort.

According to a manager who spoke to KSAT 12 News off-camera, no one was hurt.

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