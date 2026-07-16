Civilian employee at JBSA-Lackland identified as severe flash flood victim, base says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who’s worked at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for more than three decades was identified Thursday as the victim of a severe flash flood on base this week.

The JBSA-Lackland Fire Department responded to a “trapped vehicle” during a severe flash flood on July 11 at Hall Street, a news release said.

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First responders found Kenneth Charles Stuart, 76, shortly after midnight. According to the news release, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Stuart was found dead at 9:56 p.m.

The entire incident relating to the flash flood is currently under investigation, a JBSA-Lackland spokesperson said.

Stuart was a federal civilian employee assigned to 57th Intelligence Squadron, 16th Air Force, according to the news release.

“Dr. Stuart was a beloved and respected member of the 57th IS family. He dedicated 32 years in support of our nation and was always committed to helping others and improving our organization,” said Lt. Col. Benjamin Secrist, commander of the 57th IS. “We are deeply saddened by his sudden passing. His leadership and kindness leave a lasting legacy in our squadron. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this time.”

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, between three and six inches of rain fell upstream of the military base July 11.

The rainfall caused Leon Creek, which is located near Hall Street, to rise approximately 10 feet by the evening hours.

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