Person dies in ‘severe flash flood’ on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO – A person died Saturday night after a “severe flash flood” at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, according to a news release from the base.

The JBSA-Lackland Fire Department responded to a “trapped vehicle” on Hall Street, the release said. The individual, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, between three and six inches of rain fell upstream of the military base throughout Saturday.

The rainfall caused Leon Creek, which is located near Hall Street, to rise approximately 10 feet by the evening hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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