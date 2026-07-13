Person dies in ‘severe flash flood’ on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Saturday’s rainfall caused the Leon Creek to rise approximately 10 feet Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A person died Saturday night after a “severe flash flood” at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, according to a news release from the base.
The JBSA-Lackland Fire Department responded to a “trapped vehicle” on Hall Street, the release said. The individual, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, between three and six inches of rain fell upstream of the military base throughout Saturday.
The rainfall caused Leon Creek, which is located near Hall Street, to rise approximately 10 feet by the evening hours.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
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