Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Heavy rainfall possible later Monday through Thursday, flooding a concern
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Corpus Christi in legal fight with industries after rejecting demand for $80 million water refund
KSAT follows through on viewer’s park safety, upkeep concerns amid summer spike in visitors
Man shot at Northwest Side apartment pool, SAPD says suspect still at large
Lavaca County justice of the peace arrested on felony sexual assault charge, sheriff’s office says
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
USDA releases nearly 400 million sterile flies in Texas in fight against New World Screwworm
Sam Neill, New Zealand actor who starred in 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano,' dies at 78

Local News

Person dies in ‘severe flash flood’ on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Saturday’s rainfall caused the Leon Creek to rise approximately 10 feet

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A person died Saturday night after a “severe flash flood” at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, according to a news release from the base.

The JBSA-Lackland Fire Department responded to a “trapped vehicle” on Hall Street, the release said. The individual, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended Videos

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, between three and six inches of rain fell upstream of the military base throughout Saturday.

The rainfall caused Leon Creek, which is located near Hall Street, to rise approximately 10 feet by the evening hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.