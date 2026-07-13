WATCH LIVE: Ex-SAPD officer James Brennand expected to appear in court for continuance hearing

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A continuance hearing in the case against former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is expected Monday morning.

KSAT is livestreaming the hearing at approximately 9 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible.

James Brennand, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony.

In October 2022, police records show that Brennand fired multiple shots at a BMW driven by Erik Cantu, who was 17 at the time.

Brennand made his most recent court appearance in late June.

Jury selection is currently set to begin on July 20. Brennand’s trial is expected to last two-and-a-half weeks.

If convicted, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

Background

Brennand, who was fired from SAPD three days after the shooting, was captured on body camera footage opening the door of Cantu’s vehicle and shooting at him as Cantu attempted to drive away.

The shooting drew national attention. Cantu suffered serious injuries and spent months recovering.

Most recently, Cantu was sentenced on June 8 to two years of deferred adjudication on a 2025 burglary of a habitation charge when he was accused of breaking into the home of his child’s mother. He was indicted on the charge June 1.

The sentencing, which was handed down by Judge Stephanie Boyd in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court, means he will not serve any additional time behind bars.

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