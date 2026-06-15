San Antonio father sentenced in child’s death violates deferred adjudication terms

Alejandro Martinez was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication in November 2025 for causing the death of his infant child.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio father sentenced in connection with causing the death of his 8-month-old child violated the terms of his deferred adjudication sentence, court records show.

Alejandro Dominic Martinez, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In November 2025, Martinez was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication, a form of probation that carries no jail time.

Recommended Videos

During a hearing inside a Bexar County courtroom earlier this month, the court learned Martinez violated the terms of his deferred adjudication sentence.

While the nature of the violation is unclear, Bexar County court records indicate a judge transferred Martinez to a state-sanctioned Intermediate Sanction Facility (ISF). An ISF is a type of alternative in-custody rehab program for probation violators.

Background

In April 2023, San Antonio police said Martinez and the child’s mother, Ruby Mora, 24, were arguing when a gun went off at the Merida Apartments in the 2100 block of Northeast Loop 410 near Starcrest Drive — striking both Mora and their baby she held in her arms.

The infant later died from her injuries at the hospital. Both parents were initially charged in connection with the shooting.

One week after Martinez was sentenced to deferred adjudication, Mora’s aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: