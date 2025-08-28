San Antonio father accused in causing death of infant rejects plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio father who had previously accepted a plea deal decided on Thursday that he no longer wanted to move forward with it.

Alejandro Martinez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County records indicate.

Martinez and his girlfriend, Ruby Mora, got into an argument on April 12, 2023. A gun went off, striking an infant and Mora.

The child did not survive her injuries.

Mora was later released from the hospital. Records show that she was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In court, Martinez’s attorney notified the judge that his client no longer accepted the agreement and would be proceeding with a trial.

A trial date is expected to be sometime this fall. Attorneys are still trying to figure out an exact date.

Mora is due back in court next week.

Both Martinez and Mora face up to life in prison if convicted.

