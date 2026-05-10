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Man takes himself to hospital after being shot on North Side, SAPD says

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man took himself to a hospital after he was shot early Sunday morning on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a hospital just after midnight Sunday in the 22000 block of Stone Oak Parkway for reports of a male with apparent gunshot wounds.

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Police said the 31-year-old man told officers he was leaving the area when he heard a loud noise and believed his vehicle was being shot at.

After that, police said the man felt a burning sensation in his torso and took himself to a hospital after realizing he had been shot. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said it does not have any information on the shooter at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

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