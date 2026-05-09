Broadway is changing fast: What’s happening now along San Antonio’s most recognizable corridor

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway is continuing to transform as longtime landmarks disappear and major new developments move forward along the corridor stretching from downtown San Antonio to Pearl and beyond.

Over the past year, several high-profile projects and closures have highlighted just how quickly the area is changing.

One of the most talked-about recent changes is the demolition of the historic Pig Stand restaurant near downtown San Antonio. The restaurant operated for more than a century before crews tore down the building earlier this month. Developers plan to build a 211-room hotel on the property.

Further north along Broadway, developers behind the proposed Broadway East San Antonio — known as “BESA” — project received initial approval of design plans in early 2025.

The large-scale mixed-use development near Pearl is expected to include residential, retail, office and hotel space as part of an effort to bring more density and walkability to the growing corridor.

Near Pearl, construction is also underway on the first phase of the Terry Black’s BBQ restaurant and hotel project.

The development is expected to bring the popular Texas barbecue brand to San Antonio while also adding a boutique hotel and additional commercial space near one of the city’s busiest tourism and entertainment areas.

Good Meanwhile, another longtime Broadway business has closed its doors. Good Time Charlie’s Bar and Cafe shut down after more than 45 years in business. The restaurant had become a staple for many San Antonio families and college students over the decades.

The changes come as Broadway continues to see significant investment, new housing, restaurant growth and redevelopment projects aimed at reshaping the corridor for future growth.

City leaders and developers have increasingly focused on Broadway as a key connection between downtown, Midtown and the Pearl district, with projects designed to attract residents, visitors and businesses to the rapidly evolving area.

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