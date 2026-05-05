DRONE VIDEO: Pig Stand restaurant demolished after 104 years downtown

SAN ANTONIO – An Alamo City restaurant that fed families for over a century is under demolition.

The Pig Stand, located at 1508 Broadway Street, was gutted on Tuesday morning by heavy-duty demolition excavators due to hotel construction plans on the site.

GrayStreet Partners, a real estate firm based in San Antonio, purchased the 104-year-old building in 2023 to flip the property into a “211-key hotel,” San Antonio Business Journal (SABJ) reported in January.

However, the firm has been waiting for a while to knock down the building due to failed rent payments.

The real estate firm sued Mary Ann Hill, the former owner and operator of Pig Stand, claiming that she owed them $17,100 in unpaid rent.

The Pig Stand owners lost the lawsuit and were ordered by a judge to pay GrayStreet Partners just under $14,000, SABJ reported in October 2025.

The Pig Stand told KSAT in 2023 that hundreds of people lined up to get one last bite at the diner. Staff members had to lock the door to keep people from pouring in.

“Never did I dream that this many people would be here to say goodbye,” Hill told KSAT in 2023.

The Pig Stand was a former Dallas-based chain with over a hundred locations, mostly in Texas.

San Antonio’s location was the only restaurant within the chain to reach the 2020s.

The Pig Stand was a hotspot for hot rods and its famous pig sandwich.

In a 1994 interview with the former owner of the San Antonio location, Richard Hailey claimed that the Pig Stand “was the world’s first drive-in” and “first drive-thru window.”

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