Charli xcx, Lorde and Skrillex to headline landmark Austin City Limits Festival

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas music staple released its list of performers ahead of this fall’s Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival.
The festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has a music extravaganza planned out over the first two weekends of October.
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Headlining the festival will be three-time Grammy-winner Charli xcx, two-time Grammy-winner Lorde and Australian electronic dance group Rüfüs Du Sol.
Also featured during its first weekend (Oct. 2-4) will be rock duo Twenty One Pilots, who learned on Monday they will also perform at the American Music Awards later this month. Skrillex will also take the stage at Zilker Park during the same weekend.
The Chainsmokers and R&B artist Blood Orange are also among the artists scheduled to perform.
Southern rockers Kings of Leon will lead the troupe for the festival’s second weekend (Oct. 9-11) along with singer Natasha Bedingfield.
2026 LINEUP 😎 Celebrating 25 years of ACL Fest & counting!
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.