Charli xcx, Lorde and Skrillex to headline landmark Austin City Limits Festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: General view of atmosphere during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas music staple released its list of performers ahead of this fall’s Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival.

The festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has a music extravaganza planned out over the first two weekends of October.

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Headlining the festival will be three-time Grammy-winner Charli xcx, two-time Grammy-winner Lorde and Australian electronic dance group Rüfüs Du Sol.

Also featured during its first weekend (Oct. 2-4) will be rock duo Twenty One Pilots, who learned on Monday they will also perform at the American Music Awards later this month. Skrillex will also take the stage at Zilker Park during the same weekend.

The Chainsmokers and R&B artist Blood Orange are also among the artists scheduled to perform.

Southern rockers Kings of Leon will lead the troupe for the festival’s second weekend (Oct. 9-11) along with singer Natasha Bedingfield.

2026 LINEUP 😎 Celebrating 25 years of ACL Fest & counting!



3-Day Tickets for Weekend One and Weekend Two go on sale TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/w1E7bBJd7D — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 5, 2026

The festival will feature dozens of other artists across nine different stages, according to its website.

Three-day tickets for both weekends are on sale now.

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