Gas prices rise above $4 in San Antonio, but some stations offer relief

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers across the San Antonio area are paying more than $4 a gallon at the pump, though some are finding cheaper options if they know where to look.

As of Tuesday, AAA is reporting the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in San Antonio sits at $4.07. That’s slightly higher than the Texas statewide average of $3.98 and below the national average ($4.48).

Despite the higher prices, some San Antonio stations are standing out for offering significantly lower rates.

One location that continues to appear on GasBuddy’s list of cheapest gas is a Murphy’s Express on Palo Alto Road, where Tuesday prices were spotted at $3.49 per gallon.

Drivers said the savings are worth the extra effort.

“It is the cheapest over here. I don’t know really why, but I have gone up north or even just on the West Side or the East Side,” one driver filling up said. “And, for some reason, this place in particular, only this store is the cheapest.”

Another driver, Anthony Milburn, said he shops around and takes advantage of rewards programs to save even more.

“Just typically cheaper, and then I have the Walmart Plus, so I get an extra 10 cents off the gallon,” Milburn said. “I use that between here and Valero. Whatever one is cheaper is the one I try to go towards.”

Experts said gas prices can vary widely depending on location, demand and competition, which is why motorists may benefit from comparing prices before filling up.

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