KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses North Side home explosions, staff departures

SAN ANTONIO – During KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga to talk about multiple topics, including the Preston Hollow Drive explosions that injured five people.

Jones said she visited two of the victims at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) and is grateful for the care they are receiving.

She noted the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the federal investigation, which limits what city officials can publicly say.

>> What we know about the North Side home explosions that hospitalized 5

“There are things that we can look at, review ourselves internally, that are separate from the NTSB,” Jones said, pointing to VIA’s mass transit response to evacuate residents as one area for improvement.

Jones also spoke about a City Council vote scheduled for Thursday on an ordinance that would prohibit landlords from denying housing to veterans using vouchers.

She credited the American GI Forum for championing the effort for two years and cited a veteran who was denied housing eight times in San Antonio and now lives in Schertz.

“We need no discrimination in Military City USA against our veterans,” she said.

Jones said two Project Marvel contracts are up for a vote Thursday, including one for an overall project manager.

When asked about seven staff departures since her inauguration last June — including a recent chief of staff resignation — Jones said she does not feel turmoil in her office and remains focused on work, including a new voting commission and a recent trip to Madrid for international conversations on the future of artificial intelligence.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

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