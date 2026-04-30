Chief of staff for Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones resigns

SAN ANTONIO – The former chief of staff for Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones confirmed to KSAT on Wednesday night her resignation.

Jenise Carroll served in the position since July 2025. She is the mayor’s second chief of staff.

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“I’m thankful for Dr. Carroll’s leadership on the team,” Jones said in a statement to KSAT on Wednesday night. “A superb professional, she brought a focused discipline that helped the office quickly make progress on my priority initiatives. I wish Dr. Carroll only the very best in her next steps.”

KSAT has reported on several shifts in Jones’ leadership team since she was first elected last year.

Just last week, Pat Wallace, the former deputy chief of staff, retired after serving just seven months in the mayor’s office.

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