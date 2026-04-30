Chief of staff for Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones resigns Jenise Carroll served in the position since July 2025 Jenise Carroll (Courtesy) SAN ANTONIO – The former chief of staff for Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones confirmed to KSAT on Wednesday night her resignation. Jenise Carroll served in the position since July 2025. She is the mayor’s second chief of staff.
“I’m thankful for Dr. Carroll’s leadership on the team,” Jones said in a statement to KSAT on Wednesday night. “A superb professional, she brought a focused discipline that helped the office quickly make progress on my priority initiatives. I wish Dr. Carroll only the very best in her next steps.”
KSAT has
reported on several shifts in Jones’ leadership team since she was first elected last year.
Just last week, Pat Wallace, the former deputy chief of staff,
retired after serving just seven months in the mayor’s office. Read also:
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
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