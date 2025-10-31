2 more staffers, including communications director, resign from Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ office

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is searching for two new staffers after her communications director and special assistant tendered their resignations on Friday.

In a Friday afternoon statement from the mayor’s office, communications director Carlos De Leon and special assistant Anna San Miguel are no longer on Jones’ staff.

The office offered no further comment on the departures.

De Leon’s resignation on Friday is notable, considering he joined the mayor’s office on Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Carlos’ keen perspective and experience in public affairs and economic development will ensure our constituents stay informed about our progress,” the mayor’s office said of De Leon in a Tuesday news release.

Before joining the team this week, De Leon worked in the San Antonio office of a national marketing and advertising company.

De Leon sent the following statement to KSAT on Friday afternoon.

“My decision to step away from the role allows me to better align with my passion and experience. As a seasoned professional, I’ve dedicated my career to helping organizations and leaders in San Antonio and across the country clarify their message, strengthen public presence and connect authentically with their audiences. This city is my home – the community I love – and where I’m raising my family. The mayor’s success is incredibly important to San Antonio’s future and I wish Mayor Jones and her office the best." Carlos De Leon, former communications director with Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones' office

San Miguel first joined the mayor’s office on June 30.

With the addition of De Leon and San Miguel, five staffers have come and gone since Jones took office on June 18.

Jordan Abelson, who worked on Jones’ mayoral campaign and became her chief of staff upon her election, left her staff on July 4. Jenise M. Carroll replaced Abelson.

Gary Cooper, who had been a spokesman in the Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, served briefly as a spokesman for the mayor’s office in late July before being reassigned back to NHSD.

On Sept. 10, the mayor’s office also confirmed Rory Vance left his role as the event services director.

“In consultation with my family, I have decided to seek other positions that allow me to rebalance my work and family life,” Vance said in a Sept. 11 statement to KSAT, in part. “I am so glad to have had this opportunity, to work with amazing individuals, and wish the Mayor and her staff all the success during her tenure.”

