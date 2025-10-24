Spurs arena plan opponents call foul on Prop B town halls, file ethics complaint

SAN ANTONIO – Proposition B opponents have filed an ethics complaint with the City of San Antonio, alleging some city council members have used town hall-style meetings to push a pro-Spurs arena viewpoint ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

Members of the Defending Public Money for Public Good, a political action committee associated with activist coalition COPS/Metro, and the No Project Marvel Coalition submitted a letter to the city attorney’s office Monday, the first day of early voting.

They pointed to meetings that had either been hosted or, at the time, were about to be hosted by Councilwoman Sukh Kaur (D1), Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito (D7), Councilwoman Misty Spears (D9) and Councilman Marc Whyte (D10). All four council members had also voted in favor of an arena funding deal at a critical and contentious meeting in August.

Supporters of Props A and B were “featured” at the council district events, they said, while opponents to the propositions had not been invited or offered the opportunity to participate.

The opponents say Alderete Gavito even “declined” a request from a “local civic group” to provide a rebuttal panel to Prop B at the District 7 event, though it “prominently featured” Spurs Chief Legal Officer Bobby Perez and a representative from the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Josh Reneau.

The complaint also appeared to be critical of city staff who participated at the events.

“Voters deserve clear, factual information before they vote, not carefully filtered, one-sided talking points from City Hall,” said COPS/Metro leader and Defending Public Money for Public Good Treasurer Mike Phillips at a Thursday news conference.

“They should never be run, as we have seen, as simply city council district rally opportunities disguised as forums with the Spurs, council members and staff all campaigning on one side,” he said.

Propositions A and B on Bexar County ballots would, respectively, use the county’s venue tax on hotel stays and car rentals to update the area around the Spurs’ East Side home for year-round, rode-style events and help build a new Spurs arena at Hemisfair. Both propositions would also raise the hotel portion of the tax.

Though Prop B provides only $311 million toward the arena’s estimated $1.3 billion price tag, the larger funding deal would collapse if it doesn’t pass.

While COPS/Metro has remained neutral on Prop A, the No Project Marvel Coalition is against both propositions.

A city spokesman told KSAT in an emailed statement “the City of San Antonio provided a fact-based framework for information at City Council town halls open to the public.”

First Assistant City Attorney Liz Provencio responded to the complainants in a Tuesday message that also appeared to defend how the meetings were conducted.

We provide guidelines to outline both permissible and impermissible communications when using City of San Antonio (City) resources to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Texas Election Code as well as our own City ethics rules. The prohibitions upon City resources do not apply to a “communication that factually describes the purposes” of an election measure and allows the resources of the City to produce explanatory material about what is at stake in a measure election. The City has taken steps in preparation of the November 4, 2025, election to provide information to the public while not engaging in advocacy either for or against a measure. It is important to note, if no City resources are used, councilmembers are able to engage in advocacy either for or against the measure. This is the same guidance we provide for City bond elections. Liz Provencio, Oct. 21 letter to complainants

The process for investigating an ethics complaint, which could eventually be heard by the council and mayor-appointed members of the Ethics Review Board, will likely take multiple months.

When asked by reporters what the goal was, given the election would probably be done before there was any resolution, Phillips said, “Just to get the idea out there that things are not proceeding fairly."

KSAT reached out to each of the four council offices named in the complaint. All except Kaur’s office responded with emailed statements defending their actions.

The City of San Antonio provided a fact-based framework for information at City Council town halls open to the public. We respect the confidentiality of ethics complaint matters and processes. We have confidence the matter will be handled properly by the ERB. Marina Alderete Gavito, District 7 Councilwoman

Our office is aware of an ethics complaint related to a recent town hall. The City has provided a statement regarding City Council town halls being open to the public; anyone or any group could have attended any District 10 town hall, and nobody was excluded. The intention of the town halls was to discuss the City’s responsibility in the Spurs arena as outlined in the approved term sheet, and only City staff was allowed to make a presentation at the District 10 town hall. We took measures to ensure the public was aware of the City’s role and responsibilities in this matter. We respect the process of ethics complaint matters and trust the issue will be handled properly by the Ethics Review Board. Marc Whyte, District 10 Councilman

Our office has received notice of the complaint. Councilwoman Spears stands by her actions and is confident she has done nothing improper. The town hall on the proposed Spurs arena and Project Marvel was a public, nonpartisan event that provided residents with accurate information about the City Council-approved term sheet and allowed them to hear directly from City staff, Spurs, and Rodeo representatives. With the County’s hotel tax increase now on the ballot, it is essential that voters have access to clear and facts, and that’s exactly what our District 9 residents asked us to provide. It is unfortunate that some are choosing to engage in this kind of witch hunt. Attempts to mischaracterize this effort are political in nature and distract from honest discussions about the issues. Councilwoman Spears remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring District 9 residents have accurate information as they make their decisions and cast their votes. For additional details regarding the complaint, please contact the City Attorney’s or City Manager’s offices. Spokeswoman for District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears

