Council shoots down Mayor Jones’ request for ‘strategic pause’ on Spurs funding deal

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones will not get the “strategic pause” she wanted on a funding deal for a $1.3 billion Spurs arena.

In a meeting packed with business leaders, community groups, Spurs officials, and even Spurs legend Sean Elliott, city council members voted down Jones’ proposal 4-7 without any discussion.

She had asked to hold off considering a funding deal until the city has received an “independent” economic impact report and held two community feedback meetings in each district.

Leo Castillo-Anguiano (D2), Teri Castillo (D5), and Ric Galvan (D6) voted with the mayor.

Sukh Kaur (D1), Phyllis Viagran (D3), Edward Mungia (D4), Marina Alderete Gavito (D7), Ivalis Meza Gonzalez (D8), Misty Spears (D9), and Marc Whyte (D10) voted in the majority against her.

Council members still have to vote on the actual terms, which were negotiated by city staff and Spurs officials and would serve as the framework for future contracts.

The proposed NBA arena at the site of the former Institute of Texan Cultures Building in Hemisfair is a key part of Project Marvel, the city’s plan for a wider sports and entertainment district.

Jones has been pushing for the past two weeks to pump the brakes with a “strategic pause.” She was in the clear minority when she first asked for it at an Aug. 6 meeting.

Since adding the vote to the meeting agenda Sunday night, Jones has turned up the pressure on her fellow council members through a press conference, social media posts, a blitz of media interviews, and even crashing a rally by supporters of a deal.

“I feel very strongly about this because I want us to be successful,” Jones said during the meeting. I want our community to revitalize our downtown. I want to make sure the Spurs stay in San Antonio for as long as possible. I do want to make sure — and I think that is best accomplished when folks have feel like they have all of the data and feel like they have been brought into the process."

The current economic impact study on the arena was done by a consultant hired by the Spurs, Stone Planning. It estimates there will be $318 million more in net spending in a year within the city and $333 million countywide tied to a new Spurs arena and ongoing operations at the Frost Bank Center.

The city’s consultant, CSL International, only reviewed the summary findings of Stone Planning’s report and did not conduct its own analysis. CSL is also owned through another company, Legends, by Sixth Street, an investment firm that also owns a minority stake in the Spurs.

The business community and others supporting the terms say it’s a good deal that doesn’t rely on the city’s regular budget and the time is ripe to approve it.

A vote on the county’s share of the funding is already on the Nov. 4 ballot, and the overall funding deal is contingent upon voters passing it.

Critics of the deal questioned the use of public dollars and the amount of time the plans had been public.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chairman Peter J Holt told Jones Thursday he believed there is “tremendous data” and “tremendous opportunity” for an awareness campaign ahead of a November vote.

When Jones pressed Holt to answer “yes or no” whether the Spurs opposed the city holding off, Holt stuck to similar talking points. While there was loud applause, voices from the crowd also called out “answer the question” and “you’re a coward.”

More than 100 people signed up to speak on Thursday, and a standing room crowd frequently broke into applause in support of the parade of speakers from their respective sides.

