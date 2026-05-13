Waymo issues software recall for all its vehicles after car drives into high water in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The autonomous driving company Waymo has issued a voluntarily software recall after one of its robotaxis drove into high water and got swept away in San Antonio last month.

The car was eventually recovered from Salado Creek days later. No one was inside the Waymo car at the time.

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The company said the voluntarily recall was for the software that allowed that car to drive into high water and not the vehicles themselves.

A spokesperson for the company said the software recall affected all of Waymo’s nearly 3,800 vehicles nationwide.

The official said a fix is in the works, but an interim software remedy has already been applied to its vehicles.

Waymo cars have resumed autonomous driving in San Antonio, but they will not transport passengers in San Antonio until further notice. It’s unclear as to when that might resume.

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