Waymo temporarily pauses San Antonio operations after vehicle entered flooded road

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The rainfall on Monday has prompted Waymo, a fully autonomous vehicle company, to pause operations in San Antonio due to safety concerns.

The company told KSAT that an unoccupied Waymo vehicle entered a flooded road “during a period of intense rain” and was pulled into a flow of water.

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At this time, Waymo said it is coordinating with authorities. The vehicle has yet to be recovered.

“Safety is our highest priority at Waymo, both for people who choose to ride with us and those with whom we share the streets,” the company said in a statement.

Waymo started operating in the Alamo City in February and has experienced a number of bumps in the road since its launch. Several social media videos showed the autonomous vehicles heading in the wrong direction of traffic.

>>‘I would probably give it a high B’: San Antonio driving expert weighs in on Waymo’s driving skills

According to the KSAT Weather Authority Team, Monday’s rainfall resulted in 4.42 inches of rain reported at San Antonio International Airport.

Spotty light showers are expected to continue on Tuesday, as well.

More recent Waymo in San Antonio coverage on KSAT: