Fan rushes court in Game 1 of Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals, faces possible charges

SAN ANTONIO – A fan rushed the court to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama in the fourth quarter of Game 1 in the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at the Frost Bank Center.

Security quickly escorted the fan off the court, and no one was injured. However, many Spurs fans say the interruption cost the team possession of the ball during the final minutes of the game.

According to the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, a fan who disrupts a game could face serious consequences — including immediate ejection, a lifetime ban from all NBA arenas and potential criminal charges such as criminal trespass or disorderly conduct.

Wembanyama told reporters after the game that he was “really surprised” in the moment.

“I’ve never been in that situation,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me almost as much as that time a bat crashed the court.”

Wembanyama referenced a moment when a bat flew down to the court during a game at the Frost Bank Center in 2024.

The Spurs Coyote captured the bat with a net after many attempts.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning to ask whether the fan faces any criminal charges.

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