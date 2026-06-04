These famous faces were spotted at the Frost Bank Center for NBA Finals Game 1

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Actor Tracy Morgan arrives prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks brought out big crowds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals — and that included some famous faces in the stands.

From Hollywood to the music world, celebrities showed up at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night to witness history.

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Here’s who was spotted courtside.

Spike Lee

Filmmaker Spike Lee was among the prominent Knicks fans spotted at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night.

Filmmaker Spike Lee arrives prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tracy Morgan

Photos from ahead of tipoff show actor and stand-up comedian Tracy Morgan in a Knicks shirt at the Frost Bank Center.

Actor Tracy Morgan arrives prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tori Kelly

Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly performed the national anthem ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Singer, songwriter, producer and actress Tori Kelly performs the National Anthem ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/W3mWxWt9f9 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2026

Timothée Chalamet

The “Dune” actor has already been spotted sitting courtside at multiple Knicks games this season, and Wednesday was no exception.

Shane Gillis

Comedian Shane Gillis returned to the Frost Bank Center to see the Finals action. Gillis also attended Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

Comedian Shane Gillis in the house for Knicks/Spurs NBA Finals Game 1 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CMEIMWTmrq — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2026

Ben Stiller

The Emmy-Award winning actor has been seen cheering the Knicks in celebrity row at Madison Square Garden, and the “Zoolander” actor brought his support all the way to the Frost Bank Center.

Jerry O’Connell

Actor Jerry O’Connell, known for roles in “Stand by Me” and “Scream 2,” posted a video sporting Knicks gear with other New York fans outside the Frost Bank Center.

Air Corgi

Lilo, a 10-year-old dog better known by the internet as “Air Corgi” or “Steph Furry,” was spotted at the Frost Bank Center.

>> ‘Trust in corgi’: Meet the dog forecasting Spurs wins

Lilo has gone viral online for correctly predicting the outcome of each game of the Western Conference finals. In an interview with KSAT, her owner teased that the corgi might make a special appearance at the game.

Lilo also made a surprise appearance at the Spurs’ pep rally on Tuesday. In another viral video ahead of Game 1, she predicted the Spurs would defeat the Knicks in seven games.

The Salesian Sisters

San Antonio’s Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco — widely known as the “Spurs Sisters” — have become a familiar sight at Spurs games, praying courtside for the team’s success.

The sisters were back at the Frost Bank Center for Game 1, greeting players ahead of tipoff.

The Salesian Sisters greet players prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

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