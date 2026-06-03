From the Alamodome to the Frost Bank Center: How Spurs basketball has changed since 1999

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio knows what a championship feels like. Back in 1999, the Spurs captured their first NBA title, igniting a bond between a city and its team that has only grown stronger with time.

Now, with a new generation of talent led by Victor Wembanyama taking center stage, San Antonio is daring to dream again — and the parallels to that magical 1999 run are hard to ignore.

Then vs. now: Spurs’ 1999 championship legacy

The year 1999 holds a special place in San Antonio Spurs history. That was the year the Silver and Black claimed their first NBA championship — a moment that forever changed the city’s relationship with basketball.

Now, more than two decades later, a new generation of Spurs is chasing that same glory.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Alamodome to Frost Bank Center

When the Spurs won it all in 1999, they called the Alamodome home.

A general aerial exterior view of the Alamodome multi-purpose indoor stadium on 8th July 1993 at the Alamodome Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, United States. (Photo by Gary Newkirk/Allsport/Getty Images) (2025 Getty Images)

Today, the team plays at Frost Bank Center, where they have been since the 2002-03 season.

The Frost Bank Center. (KSAT)

Logo gets a modern makeover

The NBA Finals logo has had quite the glow-up since 1999. Back then, the branding featured an old-school look with a red circle surrounding the “NBA Finals” text. Today’s version boasts a three-dimensional trophy and stylized cursive lettering — a sleeker, more modern identity for the league’s biggest stage.

NBA Finals on KSAT graphic. (KSAT)

Jerseys, fiesta colors, puro San Antonio

The Spurs’ look has evolved right along with the logo.

In 1999, the team rocked their classic silver and black, black and white uniforms — a traditional getup that defined an era.

NBA Champions San Antonio Spurs', from left, Tim Duncan, Antonio Daniels, David Robinson, Gerard King, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson and Jerome Kersey celebrate after defeating the New York Knicks 78-77 in Game 5 of the 1999 NBA Finals Friday, June 25, 1999, at New York's Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (Copyright 2024 by AP - All rights reserved.)

These days, the Spurs have fully embraced their fiesta colors, incorporating cool blues, pinks and oranges alongside those traditional tones, honoring the authentic San Antonio culture.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Legends in the stands

Speaking of 1999, the faces behind that championship are still very much a part of the Spurs family.

Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Sean Elliott — three pillars of that title run — can regularly be spotted enjoying games from the stands this season. A little grayer, perhaps, but their imprint on the San Antonio community remains just as powerful.

A new generation takes the court

That championship squad set the standard.

Now, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and the rest of the Spurs family are carrying that legacy forward. San Antonio is hoping the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy will make its way back to the Alamo City in the weeks ahead.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks with Stephon Castle (5) on the bench in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with teammates during the second overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

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