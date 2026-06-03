From the Alamodome to the Frost Bank Center: How Spurs basketball has changed since 1999

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio knows what a championship feels like. Back in 1999, the Spurs captured their first NBA title, igniting a bond between a city and its team that has only grown stronger with time.
Now, with a new generation of talent led by Victor Wembanyama taking center stage, San Antonio is daring to dream again — and the parallels to that magical 1999 run are hard to ignore.
Then vs. now: Spurs’ 1999 championship legacy
The year 1999 holds a special place in San Antonio Spurs history. That was the year the Silver and Black claimed their first NBA championship — a moment that forever changed the city’s relationship with basketball.
Now, more than two decades later, a new generation of Spurs is chasing that same glory.
Alamodome to Frost Bank Center
When the Spurs won it all in 1999, they called the Alamodome home.
Today, the team plays at Frost Bank Center, where they have been since the 2002-03 season.
Logo gets a modern makeover
The NBA Finals logo has had quite the glow-up since 1999. Back then, the branding featured an old-school look with a red circle surrounding the “NBA Finals” text. Today’s version boasts a three-dimensional trophy and stylized cursive lettering — a sleeker, more modern identity for the league’s biggest stage.
Jerseys, fiesta colors, puro San Antonio
The Spurs’ look has evolved right along with the logo.
In 1999, the team rocked their classic silver and black, black and white uniforms — a traditional getup that defined an era.
These days, the Spurs have fully embraced their fiesta colors, incorporating cool blues, pinks and oranges alongside those traditional tones, honoring the authentic San Antonio culture.
Legends in the stands
Speaking of 1999, the faces behind that championship are still very much a part of the Spurs family.
Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Sean Elliott — three pillars of that title run — can regularly be spotted enjoying games from the stands this season. A little grayer, perhaps, but their imprint on the San Antonio community remains just as powerful.
A new generation takes the court
That championship squad set the standard.
Now, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and the rest of the Spurs family are carrying that legacy forward. San Antonio is hoping the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy will make its way back to the Alamo City in the weeks ahead.