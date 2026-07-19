BCSO: 6 arrested in connection with North Side home invasion, robbery where victims held at gunpoint

From top to bottom, left to right: Steve Monroe Pickens Jr., Daquarius Esean Crockett, Marquell Jovon Clay, Roberto Carlos Bernal, Michael Jarome Randolph Jr.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Six people were arrested in an investigation into an armed home invasion and robbery on the North Side.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened on May 7 in the 23000 block of Canyon Golf Road.

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The sheriff’s office said three suspects forced their way into the home through the garage, held the victims at gunpoint and struck one victim with a handgun.

The suspects allegedly stole rifles, gaming consoles, a thermal optic, footwear and the victim’s truck, which was later found nearby.

Investigators were able to identify several suspects after they traced the stolen thermal optic to a pawn shop, the sheriff’s office said.

“Search warrants and resulting arrests uncovered additional criminal activity,”' the sheriff’s office said, including drug possession, stolen weapons and vehicle theft equipment.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined the suspects acted together to plan and carry out the robbery, while others pawned off the stolen items.

The following people were arrested:

Jaemaurices Jordan Mayes — aggravated robbery, engaging in organized crime

Michael Jarome Randolph Jr. — aggravated Robbery, engaging in organized crime

Roberto Carlos Bernal — aggravated robbery, engaging in organized crime

Marquell Jovon Clay — aggravated robbery, engaging in organized crime

Daquarius Esean Crockett — theft of property ($750–$2,500)

Steve Monroe Pickens Jr. — theft of property ($750–$2,500)

The sheriff’s office said it could not release Mayes’ mugshot due to him being a minor.

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