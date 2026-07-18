Flood threat shifts downstream as rain ends, heat returns next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- THIS WEEKEND: Quieter & drier conditions take over
- RIVER FLOODING: Major to moderate flooding still underway, high water moving downstream
- AQUIFER/LAKE UPDATES: Aquifer and area lakes still rising
FORECAST
FLOODING CONCERNS REMAIN ALONG RIVERS
South Central Texas conditions are improving following historic rainfall, but major to moderate river flooding persists across the Nueces, Frio, San Antonio, Llano, and Rio Grande basins. Waterways will remain elevated through the weekend as floodwaters move downstream. Residents near rivers, creeks, and flood-prone areas should remain vigilant and avoid flooded roads.
Areas that could continue to experience high water include:
- Eagle Pass – Rio Grande
- Crystal City, Asherton and Cotulla – Nueces River
- Derby, Fowlerton and Choke Canyon – Frio River
- Stockdale, Falls City and Kenedy – Cibolo Creek and the San Antonio River
AQUIFER AND LAKE LEVELS
Water levels remain on the rise across the region. The Edwards Aquifer continues to recharge, while Medina Lake and Canyon Lake are expected to receive additional inflow from swollen rivers and tributaries over the coming days.
THIS WEEKEND
The heavy rain pattern is shifting northwest, giving way to a quieter forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-90s, with elevated humidity making it feel warmer.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Expect a hotter, drier pattern next week as high pressure builds. While no significant rain is forecast, lingering humidity will keep heat index values elevated. Prepare for a return to typical July heat.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
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