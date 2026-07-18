Flood threat shifts downstream as rain ends, heat returns next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS WEEKEND: Quieter & drier conditions take over

RIVER FLOODING: Major to moderate flooding still underway, high water moving downstream

AQUIFER/LAKE UPDATES: Aquifer and area lakes still rising

FORECAST

FLOODING CONCERNS REMAIN ALONG RIVERS

South Central Texas conditions are improving following historic rainfall, but major to moderate river flooding persists across the Nueces, Frio, San Antonio, Llano, and Rio Grande basins. Waterways will remain elevated through the weekend as floodwaters move downstream. Residents near rivers, creeks, and flood-prone areas should remain vigilant and avoid flooded roads.

Areas that could continue to experience high water include:

Eagle Pass – Rio Grande

Crystal City, Asherton and Cotulla – Nueces River

Derby, Fowlerton and Choke Canyon – Frio River

Stockdale, Falls City and Kenedy – Cibolo Creek and the San Antonio River

AQUIFER AND LAKE LEVELS

Water levels remain on the rise across the region. The Edwards Aquifer continues to recharge, while Medina Lake and Canyon Lake are expected to receive additional inflow from swollen rivers and tributaries over the coming days.

Area Lakes and Reservoir levels (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

The heavy rain pattern is shifting northwest, giving way to a quieter forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-90s, with elevated humidity making it feel warmer.

Quieter & humid weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED FORECAST

Expect a hotter, drier pattern next week as high pressure builds. While no significant rain is forecast, lingering humidity will keep heat index values elevated. Prepare for a return to typical July heat.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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