UPDATE: Rain is winding down for all, flooding still possible downstream along rivers

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RIVER FLOODING: Major to moderate flooding still underway, high water moving downstream
- DRIER FORECAST: Quieter conditions take over this weekend for all
- UPDATED RAINFALL TOTALS: Historic rainfall totals over the last week
- AQUIFER/LAKE UPDATES: Aquifer and area lakes still rising
FORECAST
4:45AM UPDATE
Water-logged areas can take a small sigh of relief, as heavy rain has ended for most of us this morning. A few downpours remain possible this afternoon, but widespread flash flooding is not expected.
HOWEVER, river flooding is still very much an issue. Most of our major rivers are now transporting massive amounts of water downstream -- either toward the Gulf or into area lakes.
AREAS THAT MAY STILL SEE HIGH WATER ALONG AREA RIVERS:
Eagle Pass -- Rio Grande
Crystal City, Asherton, Cotulla -- Nueces River
Derby, Fowerlton, Choke Canyon -- Frio River
Spring Branch -- Guadalupe River
Stockdale, Falls City, Kenedy -- Cibolo Creek and San Antonio River
UPDATED RAINFALL TOTALS AS OF FRIDAY MORNING:
AQUIFER/LAKE UPDATES:
The aquifer continues to rise, while Medina and Canyon Lake will continue to see water feed into the reservoirs via swollen rivers and creeks. Here are the latest numbers:
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