UPDATE: Rain is winding down for all, flooding still possible downstream along rivers

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RIVER FLOODING: Major to moderate flooding still underway, high water moving downstream

DRIER FORECAST: Quieter conditions take over this weekend for all

UPDATED RAINFALL TOTALS: Historic rainfall totals over the last week

AQUIFER/LAKE UPDATES: Aquifer and area lakes still rising

FORECAST

4:45AM UPDATE

Water-logged areas can take a small sigh of relief, as heavy rain has ended for most of us this morning. A few downpours remain possible this afternoon, but widespread flash flooding is not expected.

HOWEVER, river flooding is still very much an issue. Most of our major rivers are now transporting massive amounts of water downstream -- either toward the Gulf or into area lakes.

AREAS THAT MAY STILL SEE HIGH WATER ALONG AREA RIVERS:

Eagle Pass -- Rio Grande

Crystal City, Asherton, Cotulla -- Nueces River

Derby, Fowerlton, Choke Canyon -- Frio River

Spring Branch -- Guadalupe River

Stockdale, Falls City, Kenedy -- Cibolo Creek and San Antonio River

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

UPDATED RAINFALL TOTALS AS OF FRIDAY MORNING:

Updated rainfall totals as of Friday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

AQUIFER/LAKE UPDATES:

The aquifer continues to rise, while Medina and Canyon Lake will continue to see water feed into the reservoirs via swollen rivers and creeks. Here are the latest numbers:

Aquifer and lake levels (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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