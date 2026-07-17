San Antonio Spurs release 2026-27 preseason schedule

San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced it’s 2026-27 preseason game schedule on Thursday, according to a news release.

The Silver and Black will host three games at the Frost Bank Center and will also play two road games.

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Read the full schedule below:

Thursday, Oct. 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 10 at Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. CT

Monday, Oct. 12 at Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Oct. 14 vs. Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. CT

The Spurs will face rookie Kingston Flemings and the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 8 to open the preseason. Flemings makes his return to San Antonio where he played basketball at Brennan High School.

The Silver and Black also take on the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 10, the Utah Jazz on Oct. 12, the Suns again Oct. 14 and the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 16 before the NBA regular season gets underway at the end of the month.

Tickets for the preseason games are on sale now on Ticketmaster and the teams website. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

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